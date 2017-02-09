Graveside services for Betty G. Byer will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Willow Branch Cemetery, Waynesfield by Pastor Don Smith.

Schlosser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Wapakoneta is handling the arrangements.

She died Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2017 at her home.

