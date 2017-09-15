Home Obituaries Betty J. Yoast

Betty J. Yoast

Posted on September 15, 2017
0
0
6

age 80, Lima

Graveside services for Betty J. Yoast will be at a later date at Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger. Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

She died at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 at Lima Manor.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Elsie Barker

    Elsie Barker

    Services for Elsie Barker will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral …
    September 14, 2017
    1 min read
  • Sabrina Hines

    Sabrina L. Hines

    The family of Sabrina Hines will hold visitation on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Schinde…
    September 14, 2017
    1 min read

  • Jerry L. Rhoades

    Services for Jerry L. Rhoades will be at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated. …
    September 14, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply