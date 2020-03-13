Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A private service will be held for Betty Jane Ricker.

She died at 2:55 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Roselawn Manor Nursing Home, Spencerville.

She was born on June 23, 1926, in Williamsport, Ohio, to the late Greer and Ruth {Cramer} Gibson. On Dec. 22, 1974 she married Norman Ricker, who preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2001.

Surviving are her daughter, Linda Biller; two sons, Rickey Daniels and Steve Whitacker; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Todd Gibson.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Gary Daniels; five brothers, Dick, Bill, Emmett, Art and Jack; and three sisters, Norma, Opal and Anna.

Betty was employed as a hair stylist. She enjoyed camping at Lake Erie, dancing, playing cards bowling and gardening.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

The Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.