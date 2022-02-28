Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Betty Jean Burton, 76 will begin at noon on Tuesday, March 1 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest by Pastor Dennis Livingston. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery.

Friends may call 10 a.m.-noon on Tuesday.

She died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Memorial contributions may be made to The James Cancer Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

