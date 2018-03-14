Home Obituaries Betty Jean Kettle

Betty Jean Kettle

Posted on March 14, 2018
0
0
38
Betty Jean Kettle
Betty Jean Kettle

Age, 95
Kenton

Betty Jean Kettle’s full and vibrant life ended Tuesday March 13, 2018 at the Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A celebration of life service for Betty Jean Kettle will be held at St. John’s Evangelical Church at a later date with Rev. Dr. Randall J. Forester officiating.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home will be conducting the services.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hardin County Humane Society, Beth Dear, Activities Fund at Kenton Nursing and Rehab, and/or St. John’s Evangelical Church.

Condolences can be sent via www.stoutcrates.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Services set for Hommel

    Funeral services for William “Bill” J. Hommel are set for 1 p.m. Friday at the Lima Memori…
    March 14, 2018
    12 second read
  • Brian M. Ansley

    Brian M. Ansley

    Age, 34 Ridgeway Services for Brian M. Ansley will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the St. John’s…
    March 13, 2018
    2 min read
  • Janice M. Quay

    Janice M. Quay

    Age, 82 West Liberty Services for Janice M. Quay will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Belle …
    March 13, 2018
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply