Age, 95

Kenton

Betty Jean Kettle’s full and vibrant life ended Tuesday March 13, 2018 at the Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A celebration of life service for Betty Jean Kettle will be held at St. John’s Evangelical Church at a later date with Rev. Dr. Randall J. Forester officiating.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home will be conducting the services.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hardin County Humane Society, Beth Dear, Activities Fund at Kenton Nursing and Rehab, and/or St. John’s Evangelical Church.

Condolences can be sent via www.stoutcrates.com.

