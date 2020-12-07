Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 87

Kenton

Services for Betty L. Evans will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 at the Ambundant Life Assembly of God Church in Kenton by Pastor Jim Goldsmith. Burial will be in the Lima Memorial Park Cemetery, Due to state Covid-19 pandemic guidelines, attendees are asked to be symptom free and wear a facial covering.

She died on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the Hardin Hills Health Center in Kenton.

Memorial contributions may be given in Mrs. Evans’ name to Indian Lake Baptist Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview.

Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

