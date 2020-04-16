Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 96

Bluffton

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private family services for Betty L. Kier will take place at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada by Pastor Karen Kier. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Cemetery, Canton.

She died at 7:55 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

