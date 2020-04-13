Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 91

Gowen, Mich.

Betty Lee (Stafford) Jardot passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at her home in Gowen, Michigan at the age of 91. She was under hospice care for the last few months. It was her wish to be cremated and a small family gathering to be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to the charity of your choice. Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, Michigan, is coordinating arrangements, and memories and messages of condolence may be shared at www.hurstfh.com.

