Age, 77

Kenton

Services for Betty Lou Helton will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Denny Livingston. Burial will follow at Otterbein Cemetery.

Friends and family may visit two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Masks will be required and Covid-19 protocols should be followed.

She died on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at her residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

