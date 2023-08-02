Betty Mae Ansley

A graveside service for Betty Mae (Gill) Ansley will be held at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Wolfcreek Cemetery in Kenton with Pastor Terry Robinson officiating. Friends and family may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory.

Betty passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at her home in rural Ridgeway.

Memorial donations in Betty’s honor may be made to Gideons International.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

