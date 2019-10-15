Age, 77

Bellefontaine

A celebration of life for Betty Marie Snider will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Monroe Community Church, 6458 CR29, West Liberty. A private burial will take place at a later date.

She died on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at Mary Rutan Hospital, Bellefontaine.

She was born on Aug. 12, 1942 in Hardin County to the late Ray and Betty (LaWarre) Montgomery.

Surviving are a daughter, Sherry Deckling-Hefner of West Mansfield; a son, Richard (Judy) Deckling of East Liberty; two sisters, Donna (Tom) Craig of LaRue and Connie Penwell of Kenton; a brother, Tom Montgomery of Dunkirk; four grandchildren, Christina (Brian) Myers, Jesse (Stacy) Hefner, Meaghan (Levi) Millington and Chase Deckling; four great-grandchildren, Kayla and Kendra Myers and Alysea and Clayton Hefner and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ray Jr Montgomery and Don Montgomery; and a sister, Randie Wren.

Betty was employed with Siemens in Bellefontaine for 38 years until her retirement.

She enjoyed visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sewing, baking, making stained glass, working in her garden and mowing her lawn.

Memorial donations may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

