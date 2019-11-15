Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 95

Ada

Services for Betty Rose Crouse will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada by Pastor John Nagel. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

She died at 2:54 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Bridge Findlay Hospice Care Center.

She was born July 15, 1924 in Ada to the late Ernest P. and Ethel G. (Montgomery) Klingler. On May 30, 1942 she married Raymond Eugene Crouse and he preceded her in death on June 5, 2015.

Surviving are her children, Craig (Theresa) Crouse of Ada and Vicki (David) Nichols of Lima; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Kent Klingler and a sister, Ruth Brown.

Betty was a member of the St. Paul United Church of Christ of Ada. She was the church organist for 40 years.

During WWII Betty worked at Bendix Corporation making radios for bombers.

Betty was a life member of the American Legion Post 185 Auxiliary.

She was an avid bowler and won many tournaments at Norada Lanes.

She spent over 50 years fishing at Lake Erie and camping at both Lake Erie and Florida.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul United Church of Christ, Ada and/or Bridge Hospice of Findlay.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.