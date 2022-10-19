Beverley Jean Hayes, 75 of Dunkirk passed away October 17, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM and 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Greg King. Burial will follow in Dunkirk Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Bev to the Bridgeport Church Dunkirk, Ohio. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

