Beverly Carolyn Wallace, 80 of Kenton, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at her residence.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Condolences can be expressed by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.

