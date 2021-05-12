Beverly K. Rogers Posted on May 12, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Services for Beverly K. Rogers, 77, of Kenton, will be private. A public graveside service will take place in Dola Cemetery at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Beverly died on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital E.R. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!