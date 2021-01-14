Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 91

Kenton

Graveside services for Bill E. McNamee will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Grove Cemetery, Kenton. Masks will be required and social distancing should be followed when able due to Covid-19 protocols.

Bill died on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital E.R., Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hardin County Fair Foundation c/o Hardin County Community Foundation/Fair Fund, or the donor’s choice.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

