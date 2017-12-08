Home Obituaries Blaine Michael Morris

Posted on December 8, 2017
age 13, Belle Center

Services for Blaine Michael Morris will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary of the Belle Center United Methodist Church, 202 E. Main St., Belle Center, by Pastor Kevin Smith. Burial will follow in Huntsville Cemetery.

Friends may call noon-4 p.m. Saturday in the Fellowship Hall of the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bryden Morris Education Fund, c/o Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 321 N. Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311 or to the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, Logan/Champaign County branch, P.O. Box 765, West Liberty, OH 43357.

Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Belle Center assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the Morris family by visiting www.edsfh.com.

He died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 at his home.

