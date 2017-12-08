Services for Blaine Michael Morris will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary of the Belle Center United Methodist Church, 202 E. Main St., Belle Center, by Pastor Kevin Smith. Burial will follow in Huntsville Cemetery.

Friends may call noon-4 p.m. Saturday in the Fellowship Hall of the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bryden Morris Education Fund, c/o Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 321 N. Main Street, Bellefontaine, OH 43311 or to the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, Logan/Champaign County branch, P.O. Box 765, West Liberty, OH 43357.

Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Belle Center assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the Morris family by visiting www.edsfh.com.

He died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 at his home.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!