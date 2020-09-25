Blynn Anthony Poland Posted on September 25, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 55Lakeview Blynn Anthony Poland, 55, of Lakeview, OH passed away Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020 at his home. Services will be September 29, 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Kenton’s Memorial Park Golf Course. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!