Blynn Anthony Poland

Posted on September 25, 2020
Age, 55
Lakeview

Blynn Anthony Poland, 55, of Lakeview, OH passed away Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020 at his home.

Services will be September 29, 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Kenton’s Memorial Park Golf Course.

