Bob R. Sexton, age 71, of Ada, passed away Thursday, September 14, 2023 at St. Rita’s Medical Center. He was born on January 22, 1952 in Hueysville, Kentucky to the late Robie and Beatrice (Epling) Sexton.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 2:00pm at Wake Up The World Ministries, 600 E. Brown Ave. Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!