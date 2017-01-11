Services for Bonnie A. Hoy will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Lima First Assembly of God Church, located at 1660 Findlay Road (Ohio 81) in Lima by Pastor Randy Davis.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Ada and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.

She died at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at Richland Manor Nursing Home, Bluffton.

