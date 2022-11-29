Bonnie Lease-Phillips passed away peacefully from this world in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 20, 2022. She lived a life of love, with her family at her center.

A private family memorial will be held this spring.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!