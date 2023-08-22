Bonnie Mae Frater, 95 of Kenton passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Vancrest of Ada.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton and from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the funeral home. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Bonnie to the S.O.U.P. Kitchen, 340 N. Main St, Kenton, OH 43326 or Epworth Community Church. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

