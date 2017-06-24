A memorial service for Bonnie Sue Morris will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Forest United Methodist Church, 111 E. Dixon Street, Forest by Pastor Doug Pummell. A meal will be provided following the service.

Burial will take place at a later date in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Memorial contributions may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice, 701 S. Main Street, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.

She died at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at her home, surrounded by her family.

