Boyd W. Davis age 80 of Forest, passed away on May 18, 2022 at his residence.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday June 14, 2022 from 5pm-7pm at Clark Shields Funeral Home. Full Military Graveside Rites will be on Wednesday June 15, 2022 at 11:00am in Preston Cemetery, Alger, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Forest Jackson Library or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. Visit www.shieldsfh.com to view the Life Tribute DVD, extend a condolence or share a memory.

