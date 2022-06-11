Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Full military graveside rites for Boyd W. Davis, 80 will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 at Preston Cemetery, Alger by Pastor Rex Roth.

Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.

He died on May 18, 2022 at his residence.

