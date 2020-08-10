Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 79

Kenton

A private service for Brad T. Herzog will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Brad Ellis. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.

He died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at his residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to OhioHealth Hospice (Marion) or to Not By Choice Outreach (Kenton).

Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!