Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 2 hours

McGuffey

A gathering for Braylynn Rose Minix will be take place Sunday, March 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Bayliff and Son Funeral Home, Cridersville,

She died at 6:55 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

She was born at 4: 50 a.m. Monday, March 9 to William K. and Abby Rose Kinstle Minix.

Surviving are a sister, Haylee Minix of Marion; maternal grandparents, Rose King of Alger and Larry Goubeaux of Wapakoneta; paternal grandmother, Sue VanHoose of Dola and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Braylynn was preceded in death by sisters, Kelsie and Adalynn Minix and grandfather, Robert Minix.

Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.