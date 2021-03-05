Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 63

Kenton

Brenda Glasco Inmon, 63 of Kenton passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral service for Brenda will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. Tuesday until the time of service. Rev. Jim Gatchell will officiate and burial will follow in McKendree Cemetery, Goshen Township.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Brenda to the family c/o Stout-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

