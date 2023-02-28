Brenda J. (Powell) Kowalski, 72, of Findlay, peacefully drifted into the arms of her Lord on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Bowling Green.

Friends and family may visit on Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). Funeral services for Brenda will be held Friday, March 3 at 12 p.m. with visitation one hour (11 a.m.-Noon) prior to the service. Pastor Jim Klausing will officiate. Burial will follow in New Maplewood Cemetery in North Baltimore.

Memorial contributions in Brenda’s name may be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840, or American Red Cross, 125 Fair St., Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.

