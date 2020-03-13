Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Brenda K. “Kay” Lewis will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay by Pastor John Ramsey. Burial will follow in Houcktown Cemetery.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

She died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Arlington Good Samaritan Center.

She was born on Dec. 12, 1944 to the late Hurstel and Maggie (Lowe) Human in Robinson Scott, Tenn. She married Richard L. Lewis and he preceded her in death on June 26, 2019.

Surviving are three sons, Larry (Diane) Eck, Terry (Amy) Eck and Greg (Angie) Lewis; three daughters, Kimberly (Kevin) Unterbrink, Shelley (Joe) Rowland and Cindy (Rick) Crippen; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, George (Bea) Human and William (Pam) Human and three sisters, Betty Michaels, Carolyn Stevens and Sue Hoover.

She also was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Human and a sister, Paulette (George) Mason.

Kay retired from both the Kuss Corporation and the Kroger Company (Marysville).

Memorials can be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.