A graveside service for Brenda Kay (James) Phipps, 71 of Mt. Victory, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Hale Cemetery in Mount Victory. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Brenda passed away February 5, 2023 at her home with her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hardin County Fair Foundation.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!