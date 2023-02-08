Home Obituaries Brenda Kay (James) Phipps

Brenda Kay (James) Phipps

Posted on February 8, 2023
A graveside service for Brenda Kay (James) Phipps, 71 of Mt. Victory, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Hale Cemetery in Mount Victory. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Brenda passed away February 5, 2023 at her home with her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hardin County Fair Foundation.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

