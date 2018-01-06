age 57, Kenton

A memorial service for Brenda Lee Bostater will be held at noon on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at The Mount Victory Community Building.

Friends may call two hours prior to services. A meal will be provided immediately following the service. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Not By Choice or to the college fund for the grandsons that has been set up at Quest Federal Credit Union.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Brenda Lee Bostater went home to be with the Lord peacefully at 9:28 A.M. on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at her home after a long courageous battle.

