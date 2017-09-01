Home Obituaries Brenna I. Chaphan

September 1, 2017
Brenna Chaphan
age 91, Stryker
formerly of Dunkirk

Services for Brenna I. Claphan will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Gregg King. Burial will follow in Dunkirk Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service.

She died at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 at the Northcrest Rehab and Nursing Center in Napoleon.

