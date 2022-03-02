Brent Alan Ommert Posted on March 2, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Brent Alan Ommert, 66, of St.Cloud, Florida, formerly of Kenton passed away February 13, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. A celebration of life memorial service was held at the Bible Fellowship Church in Sebring Florida on February 19, 2022. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!