Age, 59Kenton Services for Brent Douglas Rea will be held at a later date. He died on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at his residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to donor's choice. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.