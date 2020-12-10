Home Obituaries Brenton Edward Whittaker

Brenton Edward Whittaker

Posted on December 10, 2020
Age, 35
Forest

A private celebration of life will be held for Brenton Edward Whittaker. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

He died on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at his residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

