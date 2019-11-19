Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 67

Kenton

Brett F. Molk, 67, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Akron General Hospital, as a result of complications from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He was born on March 17, 1952 in Kenton to the late Lloyd and Eulah (Shepherd) Molk.

Brett was a life-long resident of Hardin County and is survived by two children: Mark (Rachael) Molk of Dover, Ohio, and Kelli (Tim) Lippenga of Hartville, Ohio. He is also survived by five grandchildren: T.C., Jenna, and Marcus Molk, and Jackson and Isla Lippenga; brother, Bradd (Cindi) Molk of Tallahassee, Florida; niece and nephew: Natalie and Nicholas Molk of Tallahassee, Florida; and ex-wife and friend, Kathy Molk of Dover, Ohio.

Brett graduated from Kenton High School and Bowling Green State University where he excelled in athletics and played football while earning his education degree. After college, he worked in education for thirty-five years, all of which were in the Kenton City School District. During this time, Brett held positions of physical education teacher, guidance counselor, elementary principal, middle school assistant principal, and athletic director, in addition to driving the school bus in the evenings for student events. Upon retirement, Brett continued driving bus routes for the Kenton City and Hardin Northern Local School Districts.

Brett was also a 32nd degree Mason, a Dudley Township Trustee, and served on the Hardin County Beef Board. He was a hard-working, loving, and devoted father who enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events and activities. He had a huge heart, a great personality, and a deep compassion for others. He loved visiting and joking with people. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed raising beef cattle and farming.

Brett was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Church in Kenton, Ohio where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be on Friday, November 22 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME and Saturday, November 23 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church, prior to the service. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. John’s Evangelical Church. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.