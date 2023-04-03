Brian Neil Welly, 69, of rural Jenera, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Jenera from 2:00-8:00 PM and 10:00 -11:00 AM, prior to the services on Thursday. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Thomas Frey officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Jenera. Crates Funeral Home, Arlington has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed towards the Arlington FFA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.

