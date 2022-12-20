Brian Sprouse, 59 of Kenton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly in his home in December 2022. Brian was born September 22, 1964 to his late mother, Marilyn Sprouse.

Services for Brian are being handled by SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. The graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 starting promptly at 10:00 AM at the Byhalia Cemetery. The funeral will be officiated by Jason Manns of New Hope Church in Kenton.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!