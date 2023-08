Burial for Kenton native Michael D. Fetters, MD., is planned Saturday at Grove Cemetery in Kenton.

He died from pancreatic cancer July 16 at his home north of Ann Arbor, Mich.

He was born at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton on Aug. 20, 1961 to Kermit and Janet (Gossard) Fetters.

Fetters was professor of Family Medicine at the University of Michigan. He was the founder/director of the Japanese Family Health Program at the university.