age 80, Kenton

Services for Burl R. Helton Sr. will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger by Pastor Bill Prater. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday prior to the services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence of the family, c/o Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

He died at 5:28 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!