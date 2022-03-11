Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Burt Bolen, 59. of Columbus, Ohio passed away on March 7, 2022.

A graveside service will be held Friday, March 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Wolf Creek Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

