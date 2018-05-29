C. Floyd Goodwin Posted on May 29, 2018 0 0 12 C. Floyd Goodwin Age, 78 Mount Victory Services for C. Floyd Goodwin will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory by Rev. Bryan Meadows. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of services on Saturday. He died at 7:38 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo Mich. In lieu of flowers contributions maybe made to the family in care of the funeral home. Online condolences maybe expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription