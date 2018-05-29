Home Obituaries C. Floyd Goodwin

C. Floyd Goodwin
Age, 78
Mount Victory

Services for C. Floyd Goodwin will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory by Rev. Bryan Meadows.

Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of services on Saturday.

He died at 7:38 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo Mich.

In lieu of flowers contributions maybe made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences maybe expressed at pricefh.net.

