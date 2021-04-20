Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 27

Dola

Funeral services for Caleb Allen DeLong will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Gregg King. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Masks will be required and Covid-19 protocols should be followed at all services.

He died unexpectedly at his residence in Dola, on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for future expenses of Caleb’s daughter, Brailey.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

