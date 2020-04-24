Home Obituaries Calvin G. LaWarre

Calvin G. LaWarre

Posted on April 24, 2020
Age, 79
Kenton

There will be no services for Calvin G. LaWarre, per his request, and he will be cremated.

He died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his residence.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

