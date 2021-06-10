Home Obituaries Candice N. Lafferty

Candice N. Lafferty

Posted on June 10, 2021
0
Age, 29
Forest

A graveside service for Candice N. Lafferty will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 in Hueston Cemetery with Pastor Ken Gray.

She died at her residence on Monday, June 7, 2021.

