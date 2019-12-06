Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Carl C. Joseph, 60 of Kenton passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Kenton on June 28, 1959 to Claude and Jewel (Shepherd) Joseph. Carl married Loretta Smith on May 3, 1986 and she survives along with his four children; Craig (Gretel) Joseph of Rochester, MI, Christopher (Emily) Joseph of New Jersey, Corey (Tabby) Joseph of Kenton and Cortney (Holden) Manns of Mt. Victory. He is also survived by his parents, Claude and Jewel Joseph of McGuffey, six sisters; Kathy (Randy) Ray of PA, Bonnie (Rick) Tillman, Connie (Jericho) Horton, Diane (George) Conover, all of Kenton, Annetta (Tom) Shirk of Dunkirk, Patricia (Dave) Arnette of Alger, four grandchildren; Jacob and Trevor Joseph, Elijah Joseph, Reagan Manns and his mother and father-in-law Betty (Ronald) Smith of Kenton. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elijah and Millie Joseph and Raleigh and Virgie Shepherd.

Carl served his country in the U.S. Army. He then worked for Marysville Steel Company where he was a welder/fabricator.

He enjoyed building things, working on cars and riding his Harley. Carl loved animals, especially his 3 cats and his dog, Smokey, but most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He was also an avid Cincinnati Bengals and Ohio State fan.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery where full military rites will be conducted by the Amvets Post 1994. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Carl to the AmvetsPost 1994. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.