Carl D. Blumenschine, 86, of Marysville, formerly of Kenton, passed away peacefully late Sunday evening, November 5, 2023, at his home following an extended illness.

Visitation will be 10am-12noon Friday, November 10, 2023, at Ingram Funeral Home, 975 N. Maple St., Marysville. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 pm at Grove Cemetery, 15443 SR 309, Kenton, with Rev. James Taylor officiating.

In Carl’s memory, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio in care of the funeral home.

Ingram Funeral Home is honored to serve Carl’s family, and condolences may be expressed to them at www.IngramFuneralService.com.

