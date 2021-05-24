Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 80

Upper Sandusky

A Mass of Christian Burial for Carl E. Deckler will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Parish by Father Conrad Sutter OFM Cony and Deacon Kevin Wintersteller. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Bringman-Clark Funeral Home, with a Catholic prayer service at 6:45 p.m.

He died Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his residence.

