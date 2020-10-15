Home Obituaries Carl. M. “Sonny” Carson Jr.

Carl. M. “Sonny” Carson Jr.

Posted on October 15, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 84
Grayson, Ky.

A graveside service for Carl. M. “Sonny” Carson Jr. will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at the East Carter Memory Gardens in Grayson, Ky., by Brother Joe Ed Rice.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, every attending is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

He died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va.

Grayson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Grayson, Ky., is handling the arrangements.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Jesse Baker

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    October 14, 2020
    1 min read

  • Betty Jean Corbin

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    October 14, 2020
    2 min read

  • Sharon Maxine Green

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    October 14, 2020
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply