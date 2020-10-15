Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 84

Grayson, Ky.

A graveside service for Carl. M. “Sonny” Carson Jr. will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at the East Carter Memory Gardens in Grayson, Ky., by Brother Joe Ed Rice.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, every attending is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

He died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va.

Grayson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Grayson, Ky., is handling the arrangements.

